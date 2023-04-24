New Maruti Fronx launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

- The Fronx is available with two powertrains

- Offered in nine colours across five variants

Maruti Fronx bookings and launch in India

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno-based Fronx Coupe-SUV in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the model began when the model was unveiled in January this year for an amount of Rs. 11,000.

New Fronx engine, transmission, and suspension

The Maruti Fronx is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 89bhp and 113Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Also up for offer will be a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to develop 99bhp and 147Nm of torque. Transmission options for this engine include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The model has a claimed mileage of up to 22.89kmpl. We have driven the Fronx, and our review is now live on the website.

2023 Fronx colours and variants

The 2023 Fronx will be available in nine colour options: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red, Earthen Brown with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, and Splendid Silver with a Bluish Black roof. Customers will be able to choose from five variants, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx exterior design, interiors, and features

The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx will come equipped with features such as all-LED headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, silver roof rails, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, HUD, a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, UV cut glass, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger.

Maruti Fronx prices in India

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Fronx coupe-SUV (all prices, ex-showroom):