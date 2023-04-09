CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1-litre Turbo First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    25,634 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Side View
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Right Rear Three Quarter

    Why would I buy it?

    • SUV-like appearance
    • Strong engine
    • Comfortable ride quality

    Why would I avoid it?

    • Doesn’t have any more space than Baleno
    • Odd variant segregation

    What is it?

    Overall Score

    7.5 / 10

    It may look like a small, funky crossover but the new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is actually based on the Baleno, which isn’t a bad thing at all because the new Baleno is a pretty impressive car. And after having driven it, it’s safe to conclude that the Fronx has all the makings to become yet another strong seller for Maruti. Now, let’s take a deep dive into the positioning of the new Fronx.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Fronx is part of Maruti’s SUV and crossover lineup and it sits below the Brezza and the Jimny. Naturally it’s got all the butch design ingredients to make it look more substantial than the Baleno. So you get a large bumper with integrated headlights, a grille that’s more in your face and a pretty substantial dose of black cladding all around. I like how the Fronx looks overall but the rear is undoubtedly my favorite angle of the car. It’s a genuinely good looking car and Maruti has done a good job of differentiating it from the Baleno.

    Rear View

    I especially like the detailing on the taillights and the one piece light bar that joins the taillight units. In terms of size and road presence, the Fronx is 3,995 millimeters in length, 1,765 millimeters in width and its 1,550 millimeters off the ground. Now when you compare these with the Baleno you will see that the Fronx is a tad bit more substantial although the real world difference in size will be not be perceptible. Also, the wheelbase on the Fronx and the Baleno is identical so it’s not like you are going to get more room inside the cabin.

    Right Side View

    Is the cabin of the Fronx any good?

    7 / 10

    Dashboard

    To put it short, it’s exactly like the Baleno. Everything from the design, the layout and seat upholstery is familiar affair. That said, the cabin’s design itself is unlike Maruti’s other hatchbacks and is, in fact, way more upmarket. In terms of familiarity, everything from the steering wheel, the dials, the center console and the seats are from the Baleno. Now I do appreciate the premium ambience of this cabin but it looks identical to other similarly priced Maruti cars. The basic design, the colors and textures used in the Brezza and the Grand Vitara are pretty much the same so a little originality here would have been nice, especially since so much work has gone into the exterior design of this car.

    Rear Seats

    Given that it’s based on the Baleno, space and comfort levels remain unchanged for the Fronx. Jump in the back and you will notice how accommodating the rear is and spacious it feels despite the dark interior theme. There is a good deal of legroom and the rear seat is supportive as well. It might be a bit too flat for some people but good under thigh support and cushioning more than make up for it. The Fronx sits higher than the Baleno but it’s because of the mechanical changes and the cabin height is the same as the Baleno. Given its crossover positioning, I would have liked a higher driving position and more headroom at the rear.

    360-Degree Camera Control

    So there are five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the features, it doesn’t matter what variant you choose, you will get dual airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, 60:40 split for the rear seat, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control and a flat bottom steering wheel as standard. Go for the most expensive Alpha variant and you will get all the new age features.

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    There’s a heads up display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360 view camera, wireless charger, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a feature loaded infotainment system with a 9-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get side and curtain airbags, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear AC vents, push button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and LED headlights as standard on this top-spec variant. Oddly enough, a rear armrest is missing in the entire line-up.

    Rear Seats

    Is the Fronx good to drive?

    7.5 / 10

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Fronx comes with two engine and three gearbox options. There’s the familiar 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine which can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. What you see here is the 1-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine which has made a comeback with the Fronx. To be sold with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic, we have seen this engine in the older gen Baleno RS although this time around, it is locally made. Unfortunately, the 1-litre turbo engine can be had in the top three variants only whereas the 1.2 engine can be had with the base and mid-level variants.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The 1-litre Fronx makes 99bhp and 150Nm of torque which is spread across 2,000-4,500rpm, meaning you will have to stretch its legs a bit for maximum punch. I remember driving the Baleno RS with this engine at the Buddh International Circuit over half a decade ago and coming back with a reassuring grin. It’s a gutsy little engine that loves to rev – naturally there is some turbo lag below 2,500rpm but once you get it working in the midrange it will not hesitate one bit and pull you forward with enough gusto.

    Right Side View

    Now because it’s a relatively small turbo, the mid-range surge is smooth and when it’s on boost, the buildup in speed is linear making the Fronx quite user friendly. It also responds well to throttle inputs, winding out with a slightly throaty induction bark. The Fronx’s ground clearance is 20mm higher than the Baleno’s. Maruti tells us it’s because of the larger profile tires and different spring rates.

    Right Side View

    As for the suspension setup, it feels similar to the Baleno but because there’s a tad bit more travel, it is able to cope with deep potholes and speed humps in a slightly better manner, in the sense that it doesn’t knock as much, especially when the suspension decompresses. The ride quality on the Fronx is another big plus point – it’s comfortable, refined and when it comes to ironing out irregularities over poorly built roads, it’s got that layer of maturity that we have seen in Maruti’s current crossover line-up.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Should you buy the Fronx?

    7.5 / 10

    Front View

    The new Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a brilliant little crossover. It’s got the looks, a long features list, commendable ride quality and an impressive turbo petrol engine. It’s biggest plus point though will be its positioning in Maruti’s line-up. To be sold between the Baleno and the Brezza, the Fronx has created its own niche in a market which has young buyers who want something different, something with character.

    Bookings for the Fronx are already open but we do not know what the pricing is going to be like. Now we expect the 1.2-litre variants to be priced around a lakh or so more than the equivalent Baleno variant but there will be a significant premium that Maruti is likely to charge for the 1-litre Fronx, especially with the torque converter automatic gearbox because it is an expensive drivetrain to produce, after all.

    Right Side View

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance First Look

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio

    Mahindra Scorpio

    ₹ 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance

    ₹ 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th APR
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.57 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars