Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1-litre Turbo First Drive Review

To put it short, it’s exactly like the Baleno. Everything from the design, the layout and seat upholstery is familiar affair. That said, the cabin’s design itself is unlike Maruti’s other hatchbacks and is, in fact, way more upmarket. In terms of familiarity, everything from the steering wheel, the dials, the center console and the seats are from the Baleno. Now I do appreciate the premium ambience of this cabin but it looks identical to other similarly priced Maruti cars. The basic design, the colors and textures used in the Brezza and the Grand Vitara are pretty much the same so a little originality here would have been nice, especially since so much work has gone into the exterior design of this car.

Given that it’s based on the Baleno, space and comfort levels remain unchanged for the Fronx. Jump in the back and you will notice how accommodating the rear is and spacious it feels despite the dark interior theme. There is a good deal of legroom and the rear seat is supportive as well. It might be a bit too flat for some people but good under thigh support and cushioning more than make up for it. The Fronx sits higher than the Baleno but it’s because of the mechanical changes and the cabin height is the same as the Baleno. Given its crossover positioning, I would have liked a higher driving position and more headroom at the rear.

So there are five variants including Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. As for the features, it doesn’t matter what variant you choose, you will get dual airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, keyless entry, dual-tone interior, 60:40 split for the rear seat, front and rear power windows, automatic climate control and a flat bottom steering wheel as standard. Go for the most expensive Alpha variant and you will get all the new age features.

There’s a heads up display with turn-by-turn navigation, a 360 view camera, wireless charger, cruise control, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a feature loaded infotainment system with a 9-inch screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get side and curtain airbags, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear AC vents, push button start, leather-wrapped steering wheel and LED headlights as standard on this top-spec variant. Oddly enough, a rear armrest is missing in the entire line-up.