Hyundai i20 gets new standard safety features

- New features for rear passengers

- No changes in prices

Hyundai India has made revisions to the feature list of the i20 hatchback. The automaker has added two safety features that are now standard across all the trims. Furthermore, it is to be noted that there are no changes to the ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20.

Hyundai i20 new features

As a part of the update, all variants of the i20 are now equipped with three-point seatbelts for all passengers. Furthermore, all five passengers get individual adjustable headrests. Meanwhile, the i20 continues to be offered in Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants.

i20 BS6 Phase 2 engines

With the BS6 2 transition, Hyundai has axed the 1.5-litre diesel engine of the i20 hatchback. Thus, it can be had with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines. While the former can be had in manual and CVT gearboxes, the latter is paired with a DCT unit only.

Hyundai i20 discount offers

This month, the Magna and Sportz variants of the i20 are available with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, each.