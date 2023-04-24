Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS 7,213 units recalled

- Affected parts will be replaced free of cost

India’s leading passenger car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, has recalled 7,213 units of the Baleno RS to rectify a possible defect in the vacuum pump. The vehicles manufactured from 27 October 2016 to 1 November 2019 have majorly been recalled.

The manufacturer stated that the defect could result in an increased effort in brake pedal application. Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops will be communicating with the affected vehicle owners for the replacement of the defective part free of cost.

The Baleno RS was based on the Alpha petrol variant and got all the top-of-the-line features that were offered in the Baleno range. Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS was a 1.0-litre booster jet engine that produced 101bhp and 150Nm of torque. The motor came paired with a five-speed manual transmission and had an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 21.1kmpl. The models also received a few cosmetic updates to differentiate it from the standard Baleno.