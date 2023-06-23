Hyundai i20 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in June 2023

- i20 is offered in four variants
- Facelift version of the i20 is in the works
Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on the i20 hatchback through its authorised dealerships across the country. Interested customers can avail the benefits by either visiting the dealership or choosing the ‘Click to Buy’ option on the brand’s official website.
Hyundai i20 variants and discounts
The Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants, namely, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). And the offers are limited to the entry-level Magna and Sportz variants. This month, these variants carry a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000.
Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20
Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20 as on 23 June, 2023:
|Variants
|Ex-showroom prices
|Magna 1.2
|Rs. 7.19 lakh
|Sportz 1.2
|Rs. 8.09 lakh
|Sportz dual tone 1.2
|Rs. 8.24 lakh
|Asta 1.2
|Rs. 9.01 lakh
|Sportz IVT 1.2
|Rs. 9.10 lakh
|Asta (O) 1.2
|Rs. 9.75 lakh
|Asta (O) 1.2 dual tone
|Rs. 9.90 lakh
|Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
|Rs. 10.11 lakh
|Asta (O) 1.2 IVT
|Rs. 10.77 lakh
|Asta (O) 1.2 IVT dual tone
|Rs. 10.92 lakh
|Asta 1.0 Turbo DCT
|Rs. 11.68 lakh
|Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT dual tone
|Rs. 11.83 lakh
Hyundai i20 waiting period
Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks from the day of booking.