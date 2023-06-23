Hyundai i20 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in June 2023

- i20 is offered in four variants

- Facelift version of the i20 is in the works

Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on the i20 hatchback through its authorised dealerships across the country. Interested customers can avail the benefits by either visiting the dealership or choosing the ‘Click to Buy’ option on the brand’s official website.

Hyundai i20 variants and discounts

The Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants, namely, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). And the offers are limited to the entry-level Magna and Sportz variants. This month, these variants carry a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000.

Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20 as on 23 June, 2023:

Variants Ex-showroom prices Magna 1.2 Rs. 7.19 lakh Sportz 1.2 Rs. 8.09 lakh Sportz dual tone 1.2 Rs. 8.24 lakh Asta 1.2 Rs. 9.01 lakh Sportz IVT 1.2 Rs. 9.10 lakh Asta (O) 1.2 Rs. 9.75 lakh Asta (O) 1.2 dual tone Rs. 9.90 lakh Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT Rs. 10.11 lakh Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Rs. 10.77 lakh Asta (O) 1.2 IVT dual tone Rs. 10.92 lakh Asta 1.0 Turbo DCT Rs. 11.68 lakh Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT dual tone Rs. 11.83 lakh

Hyundai i20 waiting period

Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks from the day of booking.