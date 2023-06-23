CarWale
    Hyundai i20 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in June 2023

    Hyundai i20 attracts discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 in June 2023

    - i20 is offered in four variants

    - Facelift version of the i20 is in the works

    Hyundai India is offering discounts of up to Rs. 20,000 on the i20 hatchback through its authorised dealerships across the country. Interested customers can avail the benefits by either visiting the dealership or choosing the ‘Click to Buy’ option on the brand’s official website.

    Hyundai i20 variants and discounts

    Hyundai i20 Right Side View

    The Hyundai i20 is offered in four variants, namely, Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O). And the offers are limited to the entry-level Magna and Sportz variants. This month, these variants carry a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000.

    Variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Hyundai i20 as on 23 June, 2023:

    VariantsEx-showroom prices
    Magna 1.2 Rs. 7.19 lakh
    Sportz 1.2Rs. 8.09 lakh
    Sportz dual tone 1.2Rs. 8.24 lakh
    Asta 1.2Rs. 9.01 lakh
    Sportz IVT 1.2Rs. 9.10 lakh
    Asta (O) 1.2Rs. 9.75 lakh
    Asta (O) 1.2 dual tone Rs. 9.90 lakh
    Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCTRs. 10.11 lakh
    Asta (O) 1.2 IVTRs. 10.77 lakh
    Asta (O) 1.2 IVT dual toneRs. 10.92 lakh
    Asta 1.0 Turbo DCTRs. 11.68 lakh
    Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT dual toneRs. 11.83 lakh
    Hyundai i20 waiting period

    Meanwhile, the Hyundai i20 currently commands a waiting period of up to 12 weeks from the day of booking. 

    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
