    Renault inaugurates a new touchpoint in Amritsar

    Renault inaugurates a new touchpoint in Amritsar

    - Located at Amritsar Gate GT Road

    - Caters to the sales and service needs of the customers

    Renault India has strengthened its network in the northern region of India by inaugurating a new touchpoint in Amritsar. Apart from the new dealership, the brand already has a presence in Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, and Pathankot. 

    Renault showroom in Amritsar:

    Known as Renault Amritsar, the dealership is located near Amritsar Gate GT Road and caters to the sales and service needs of the customers. The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 2,800 square feet, while the workshop has an area of 10,000 square feet. On display will be the entire product line of the brand for its potential customers in Amritsar and its surrounding areas. 

    Official statement on inauguration:

    Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our dealership in Amritsar, which marks another milestone in our expansion strategy. Punjab is an important market for us, and this dealership will enable us to cater to the growing demand for Renault vehicles in Amritsar and nearby regions. We aim to provide customers with a comprehensive sales and service experience reflecting Renault’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.”

