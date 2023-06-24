Tata Altroz waiting period increases to six weeks

- Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

- Offered in six variants and seven colours

Tata Altroz starting price, colours, and variant details

The Tata Altroz is available in India with a starting price of Rs. 6.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium hatchback is offered in six variants: XE, XE+, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. Further, customers can choose from a range of seven colours, namely Harbour Blue, Downtown Red, Opera Blue, High Street Gold, Avenue White, Arcade Grey, and Cosmo Dark (Dark Edition only).

Tata Altroz waiting period

The Altroz premium hatchback, which rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza, has a waiting period of six weeks. The aforementioned waiting period is valid for the region of Indore only.

Tata Altroz latest updates

A few Tata Motors dealers are offering discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 on the Altroz range this month. In May this year, the carmaker introduced a CNG version in the Altroz, prices of which start at Rs. 7.55 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 10.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).