Tata Altroz gets discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 in June 2023

Tata Motors car discounts in June 2023

A few Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across their model range this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Tata Altroz discounts this month

The petrol variants of the Tata Altroz can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000. The diesel variants get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 3,000.

Tata Altroz latest updates

The Altroz premium hatchback recently received a bunch of updates. The model benefitted from the addition of 13 new variants, while the launch of the CNG version made the Altroz the first CNG car in the country to come equipped with a sunroof.