    Tata Altroz gets 13 new variants; sunroof introduced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Tata Altroz gets 13 new variants; sunroof introduced

    - Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

    - Sunroof now available in petrol and diesel versions

    Tata Altroz new variants

    Tata Motors has updated the Altroz range with new variants shortly after introducing the CNG versions of the model earlier this month. Notably, we brought you exclusive details of Tata working on new variants for the Altroz less than a fortnight ago.

    Tata Altroz gets a sunroof for all versions

    The Altroz now gets as many as 13 new variants across the petrol and diesel offerings. These include XM Plus (S), XMA Plus (S), XZ Plus (S), XZ Plus (S) Dark, XZ Plus (O) (S), XZA Plus (S), XZA Plus (S) Dark, XZ APlus (O) (S), XZ Plus i-Turbo (S), and XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark in the petrol range and XM Plus (S), XZ Plus (S), and XZ Plus (S) Dark in the diesel range.

    Tata Altroz new feature additions

    Select variants in the petrol and diesel lineup of the Altroz premium hatchback get an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and a wireless charger. All other features offered with the model remain unchanged.

    Altroz engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit and a DCA unit. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

    Tata Altroz new variant prices in India

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Altroz variants (all prices, ex-showroom):

    XM Plus (S) PetrolRs. 7.89 lakh
    XMA Plus (S) PetrolRs. 9 lakh
    XZ Plus (S) Petrol9.04 lakh
    XZ Plus (S) DarkPetrolRs. 9.44 lakh
    XZ Plus (O) (S) PetrolRs. 9.56 lakh
    XZA Plus (S) PetrolRs. 10 lakh
    XZA Plus (S) Dark PetrolRs. 10.24 lakh
    XZA Plus (O) (S)PetrolRs. 10.56 lakh
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) PetrolRs. 9.64 lakh
    XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark PetrolRs. 10 lakh
    XM Plus (S) DieselRs. 9.25 lakh
    XZ Plus (S) DieselRs. 10.39 lakh 
    XZ Plus (S) Dark DieselRs. 10.74 lakh

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakh
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

