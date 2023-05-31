Tata Altroz gets 13 new variants; sunroof introduced

- Altroz prices in India start at Rs. 6.60 lakh

- Sunroof now available in petrol and diesel versions

Tata Altroz new variants

Tata Motors has updated the Altroz range with new variants shortly after introducing the CNG versions of the model earlier this month. Notably, we brought you exclusive details of Tata working on new variants for the Altroz less than a fortnight ago.

Tata Altroz gets a sunroof for all versions

The Altroz now gets as many as 13 new variants across the petrol and diesel offerings. These include XM Plus (S), XMA Plus (S), XZ Plus (S), XZ Plus (S) Dark, XZ Plus (O) (S), XZA Plus (S), XZA Plus (S) Dark, XZ APlus (O) (S), XZ Plus i-Turbo (S), and XZ Plus i-Turbo (S) Dark in the petrol range and XM Plus (S), XZ Plus (S), and XZ Plus (S) Dark in the diesel range.

Tata Altroz new feature additions

Select variants in the petrol and diesel lineup of the Altroz premium hatchback get an electric sunroof, an air purifier, and a wireless charger. All other features offered with the model remain unchanged.

Altroz engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Tata Altroz gets a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol mill, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options are limited to a five-speed manual unit and a DCA unit. Also up for offer is a CNG version.

Tata Altroz new variant prices in India

The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Tata Altroz variants (all prices, ex-showroom):