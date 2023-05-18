CarWale
    Scoop: Tata Altroz XM+ (S) variant to launch with CNG, petrol and diesel power

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    571 Views
    Scoop: Tata Altroz XM+ (S) variant to launch with CNG, petrol and diesel power

    -New mid-spec variant between XM+ and XT variant 

    -To be available with petrol, diesel and CNG power 

    Tata Altroz XM+ (S) variant launch

    The Tata Altroz will get a new XM+ (S) variant when the CNG-powered model is launched later this month. It’s a new mid-spec variant between the XM+ and XT variants and will be offered with the NA 1.2-litre petrol, CNG and diesel power. 

    Features over the XM+ variant 

    Sitting between the XM+ and XT variants, this version gets as compared to the former gets a sharkfin antenna, a digital instrument cluster (CNG only), a knitted roof liner and rain-sensing wipers. 

    Tata Altroz Dashboard

    Features under the XT/XT Dark variant

    The more expensive XT variant in comparison makes a significant jump with features like hyper-styled wheels, leatherette seats, leather steering wrap (Dark only), sunglasses holder, reverse camera, climate control and adjustable rear headrest. 

    Engine and specifications of the Tata XM+ (S) variant 

    The petrol engine on offer is Tata’s 1.2-litre NA petrol that produces 88bhp/115Nm in petrol-only guise and 72bhp/103Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed manual is standard while the former can also be had a five-speed manual. Today, the Tata Altroz is the only diesel hatchback on sale and is powered by a 1.5-litre engine producing 88bhp/200Nm and is only offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

    Tata Altroz Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Pricing of the Tata Altroz XM+ (S)

    There is a price difference of Rs 55000 between the XM+ and XT variants of the Altroz at present and we expect this car to have a Rs 20000 premium/reduction over the XM+/XT variant. This should put its price around Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Who are its competitors?

    The Tata Altroz rivals the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Toyota Glanza

    Drive review?

    We will be driving the Tata Altroz in CNG guise later this month and if you have any questions for us, do leave them on our social media channels. 

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

