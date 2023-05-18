2023 MG Hector facelift: ADAS tested and explained

It has been four years since MG opened its shop in India with Hector. And with the 2023 update, the Hector facelift received many new features – the highlight of which was the Level 2 ADAS hardware. We got behind the wheel of the petrol-CVT version for our Hector review. Now, let us explore the ADAS offered with it and see how it works in real-world conditions.

Does Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) in Hector work?

Using the radars and sensors mounted on the front of the car, Hector’s Adaptive Cruise Control works well in real-world conditions. It can be engaged from speeds as low as 30kmph. While engaging it, the driver mentions the desired speed for ACC and the speed automatically increases. Moreover, there are six levels of distance the driver can pre-set between the car ahead and the Hector. Thereon, if the system senses a car ahead, the speed will automatically reduce without the driver’s intervention.

The ADAS will also apply the brake on its own to reduce Hector’s speed if the car ahead has dropped speed quickly. It is also capable of bringing the former to a complete halt. Once the car ahead picks up pace once again, this system will also increase Hector’s speed accordingly, while maintaining a set distance between the two. It feels unnerving when in action, but the system works nicely.

How is the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) in Hector?

The ACC also makes use of the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) function and follows the lane even if the road has a curvature. So the ACC follows the car ahead even if the road takes a bend – provided that the road has a marked lining on both sides. It also works sometimes when another car jumps into the gap left between the Hector and the car ahead. We mentioned ‘sometimes’, because it may not work always. The LDW warns the driver with beeps and also steers the vehicle back in the lane if the Hector sways out of the marked lane.

Is it easy to use Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)?

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA): Perhaps our favourite feature of the lot, and the one which might find the most use by the buyers. In this feature, the driver can set a speed as low as 5-10kmph. And the Hector will maintain that pace in bumper-to-bumper traffic, without the driver having to intervene with the accelerator and brake. The Hector will crawl at traffic speeds on its own, which is a big boon in crowded cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru. However, on the flip side, if you come to a dead halt in the traffic, it won't automatically start crawling at the traffic’s speed. The driver would have to provide an initial throttle input, and there’s a prompt on the instrument cluster that requests the driver to do so.

How helpful is Autonomous Braking in the Hector?

Autonomous Braking (AB): Also known as automatic braking or emergency braking, autonomous braking applies brakes automatically without the driver’s intervention if it senses an obstacle ahead of the car. But in real-world conditions, we barely felt this feature in action. Moreover, it should work even if the MG Pilot is not turned on, as this is a life-saving tool and if the car has got it, it should work as default. The Forward Collision Warning (FCW) also works in conjunction with AB, where the Hector would warn the driver beforehand if the space between the cars ahead is too close for comfort.

Are the ADAS in Hector reliable to use?

It needs to be pointed out that although the Astor is slightly more affordable than the Hector by a couple of lakh, the latter gets 14 ADAS features. Also, the driver needs to be alert at all times behind the wheel because these ADAS features are present for assisting the driver and not a replacement for the driver’s attention.