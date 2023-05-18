CarWale
    AD

    2023 MG Hector facelift: ADAS tested and explained

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    572 Views
    2023 MG Hector facelift: ADAS tested and explained

    It has been four years since MG opened its shop in India with Hector. And with the 2023 update, the Hector facelift received many new features – the highlight of which was the Level 2 ADAS hardware. We got behind the wheel of the petrol-CVT version for our Hector review. Now, let us explore the ADAS offered with it and see how it works in real-world conditions. 

    Does Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) in Hector work? 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Using the radars and sensors mounted on the front of the car, Hector’s Adaptive Cruise Control works well in real-world conditions. It can be engaged from speeds as low as 30kmph. While engaging it, the driver mentions the desired speed for ACC and the speed automatically increases. Moreover, there are six levels of distance the driver can pre-set between the car ahead and the Hector. Thereon, if the system senses a car ahead, the speed will automatically reduce without the driver’s intervention. 

    Right Side View

    The ADAS will also apply the brake on its own to reduce Hector’s speed if the car ahead has dropped speed quickly. It is also capable of bringing the former to a complete halt. Once the car ahead picks up pace once again, this system will also increase Hector’s speed accordingly, while maintaining a set distance between the two. It feels unnerving when in action, but the system works nicely. 

    How is the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) in Hector? 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The ACC also makes use of the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) function and follows the lane even if the road has a curvature. So the ACC follows the car ahead even if the road takes a bend – provided that the road has a marked lining on both sides. It also works sometimes when another car jumps into the gap left between the Hector and the car ahead. We mentioned ‘sometimes’, because it may not work always. The LDW warns the driver with beeps and also steers the vehicle back in the lane if the Hector sways out of the marked lane. 

    Is it easy to use Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)? 

    Front View

    Traffic Jam Assist (TJA): Perhaps our favourite feature of the lot, and the one which might find the most use by the buyers. In this feature, the driver can set a speed as low as 5-10kmph. And the Hector will maintain that pace in bumper-to-bumper traffic, without the driver having to intervene with the accelerator and brake. The Hector will crawl at traffic speeds on its own, which is a big boon in crowded cities like Mumbai or Bengaluru. However, on the flip side, if you come to a dead halt in the traffic, it won't automatically start crawling at the traffic’s speed. The driver would have to provide an initial throttle input, and there’s a prompt on the instrument cluster that requests the driver to do so.  

    How helpful is Autonomous Braking in the Hector?  

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Autonomous Braking (AB): Also known as automatic braking or emergency braking, autonomous braking applies brakes automatically without the driver’s intervention if it senses an obstacle ahead of the car. But in real-world conditions, we barely felt this feature in action. Moreover, it should work even if the MG Pilot is not turned on, as this is a life-saving tool and if the car has got it, it should work as default. The Forward Collision Warning (FCW) also works in conjunction with AB, where the Hector would warn the driver beforehand if the space between the cars ahead is too close for comfort. 

    Are the ADAS in Hector reliable to use? 

    Instrument Cluster

    It needs to be pointed out that although the Astor is slightly more affordable than the Hector by a couple of lakh, the latter gets 14 ADAS features. Also, the driver needs to be alert at all times behind the wheel because these ADAS features are present for assisting the driver and not a replacement for the driver’s attention.  

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Jeep Compass no longer gets a petrol variant

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 14.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 17.46 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 18.50 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 17.17 Lakh
    PuneRs. 17.46 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.92 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 16.25 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.74 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 17.13 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 16.23 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2023 MG Hector facelift: ADAS tested and explained