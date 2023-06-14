Kia EV9-based Hyundai Ioniq 7 spied testing

- Ioniq 7 will be a three-row SUV

- Expected to debut in 2024

Hyundai has started testing the Kia EV9-based all-electric SUV, the Ioniq 7, on international soil. This three-row electric vehicle was first shown as the ‘Seven Concept’ in late 2021. The carmaker is planning to reveal the model sometime in 2024.

Exterior highlights of the Ioniq 7

As seen in the spy pictures, although heavily disguised, the Ioniq 7 flaunts familiar front fascia with an upright bonnet, slim LED DRLs, and bumper-mounted vertically stacked LED headlamps.

Other exterior highlights include roof rails, a blacked-out roof, flared wheel arches, body-coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, and an extended roofline seamlessly blending into the rear profile. At the rear, it is expected to get a clean and minimal design with a vertical LED tail lights setup. Moreover, just like its electric siblings, the Ioniq 7 is likely to get flushed door handles and pixel themes all over the place.

Ioniq 7 expected powertrain options

The Ioniq 7 is built on the brand’s e-GMP electric platform which also underpins the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and EV9. Apart from the platform, the Ioniq 7 will also share its powertrain with the EV9. It could be offered in multiple variants. We expect the entry-level variant to be powered by a 76.1kWh battery pack mated to a rear-mounted motor producing close to 350Nm of torque. Hyundai could also offer it with a long-range version powered by a 99.8kWh battery unit with a driving range of over 400km.

