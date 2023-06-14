CarWale
    AD

    Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled in India

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,003 Views
    Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled in India

    - C40 Recharge to go on sale in August

    - Second electric vehicle after XC40 Recharge

    The Volvo C40 Recharge has been unveiled in India. It’s the second electric vehicle after the XC40 Recharge in India and will be offered in a single top-spec variant.

    Volvo C40 exterior design and styling

    The C40 Recharge is essentially the coupe version of the existing XC40 Recharge. It carries over the body-coloured closed-off front fascia, Thor-hammer-inspired LED headlamps, and vertical LED tail lamps of the XC40 Recharge. However, the coupe body style does lend it a distinct look and the 19-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels further add to the stance of the SUV. Customers can choose from six colour options, namely, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Sage Green, and Fjord Blue.

    Volvo C40 Recharge interior and features

    Volvo Dashboard

    The cabin of the C40 follows a black theme and the dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. The unit is co-developed with Google and boasts of in-built services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store. The driver’s display is fully digital and the aircon vents are also placed in typical portrait style.

    Volvo C40 Recharge battery and specifications

    Volvo Left Side View

    The C40 Recharge sources its power from a 78kWh battery pack. It is offered in a single AWD version and the dual-electric motor setup is tuned to produce 405bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. Volvo also claims a driving range of up to 530km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes with the help of the 150kW DC fast charger.

    Volvo C40 Recharge launch timeline and rivals

    Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge in India in August followed by the deliveries in September. After the prices are revealed, the electric SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Altroz gets discounts of up to Rs. 28,000 in June 2023
     Next 
    Mahindra XUV700 electric SUV (XUV.e8) continues testing; launching next year

    Related News

    Kia EV9-based Hyundai Ioniq 7 spied testing

    Kia EV9-based Hyundai Ioniq 7 spied testing

    By Haji Chakralwale

    1 hour ago

    2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

    2024 Lexus GX revealed officially

    By Haji Chakralwale

    4 days ago

    Volvo EX30 makes global debut

    Volvo EX30 makes global debut

    By Haji Chakralwale

    5 days ago

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39384 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th MAY
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Rs. 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2018 Volvo XC40 | Launch Review | CarWale
    By CarWale Team06 Jul 2018
    39384 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled in India