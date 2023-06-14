Volvo C40 Recharge unveiled in India

- C40 Recharge to go on sale in August

- Second electric vehicle after XC40 Recharge

The Volvo C40 Recharge has been unveiled in India. It’s the second electric vehicle after the XC40 Recharge in India and will be offered in a single top-spec variant.

Volvo C40 exterior design and styling

The C40 Recharge is essentially the coupe version of the existing XC40 Recharge. It carries over the body-coloured closed-off front fascia, Thor-hammer-inspired LED headlamps, and vertical LED tail lamps of the XC40 Recharge. However, the coupe body style does lend it a distinct look and the 19-inch five-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels further add to the stance of the SUV. Customers can choose from six colour options, namely, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Fusion Red, Cloud Blue, Sage Green, and Fjord Blue.

Volvo C40 Recharge interior and features

The cabin of the C40 follows a black theme and the dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch vertically stacked touchscreen infotainment system. The unit is co-developed with Google and boasts of in-built services like Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play Store. The driver’s display is fully digital and the aircon vents are also placed in typical portrait style.

Volvo C40 Recharge battery and specifications

The C40 Recharge sources its power from a 78kWh battery pack. It is offered in a single AWD version and the dual-electric motor setup is tuned to produce 405bhp and 660Nm of peak torque. Volvo also claims a driving range of up to 530km on a single charge. The battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 27 minutes with the help of the 150kW DC fast charger.

Volvo C40 Recharge launch timeline and rivals

Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge in India in August followed by the deliveries in September. After the prices are revealed, the electric SUV will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.