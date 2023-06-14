Mahindra XUV700 electric SUV (XUV.e8) continues testing; launching next year

- The electric XUV700 will be called XUV.e8

- To be launched in India at the end of next year

Mahindra XUV700 EV to be called XUV.e8

Mahindra is working on an electric version of the XUV700, evident from the spy shots that have been surfacing on the web. The model, though, will be christened as the XUV.e8, which was unveiled as a concept in August last year.

XUV700 electric SUV exterior design

As seen in the spy images, the test mule of the Mahindra XUV.e8 (electric XUV700) is completely camouflaged, hiding most of the design bits. Based on the concept showcased last year, we understand that it will retain the overall silhouette of its ICE sibling, although a few differentiators will include a revised front and rear design, including new lighting.

Mahindra XUV.e8 interior and features

Based on the brand’s new INGLO platform, the XUV.e8 will be the first of Mahindra’s multiple SUVs to arrive in the next few years. Just like all other upcoming models on this platform, it will come equipped with Level 2+ Autonomy, OTA updates, and 5G connectivity apart from most of the features offered in the XUV700.

New XUV.e8 battery and specifications

Details regarding the battery pack and output of the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8 remain scarce at the moment, although the SUV is expected to source power from a 60-80kWh battery pack with an output of approximately 335-389bhp. Further, the seven-seat electric model will measure 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,760mm in height. The wheelbase of the model, which will be introduced in December 2024, stands at 2,762mm.

