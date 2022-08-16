Mahindra XUV.e8 concept revealed

- Arriving in December 2024

- To be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system

Indian carmaker Mahindra has unveiled a range of five electric vehicles under its two new sub-brands, the XUV and BE. And the first of the five new models, the XUV.e8, will arrive in the Indian market sometime in December 2024.

The XUV.e8 is a part of Mahindra’s new sub-brand, the XUV. This XUV electric car family consists of two models, the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Both models use the INGLO architecture, which supports Level 2+ Autonomy, 5G connectivity, and over-the-air updates. It is believed that the XUV.e8 is based on the on-sale XUV700.

The XUV.e8 could be defined as a large SUV as it is 4,740mm in length, 1,900mm in width, and 1,760mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,762mm. For instance, the XUV700, Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian measure 4,695mm, 4,699mm, and 4,769mm in length, respectively. Given that, the SUV might come with a three-row seating layout.

The SUV gets a unique and unified light bar, scalene triangle-shaped headlights, closed-off grille, aero wheels, and cladding on the wheel arches. However, the brand did not reveal details or visuals about its interior at the unveiling. Meanwhile, Mahindra claims that the XUV.e8 offers a mixture of performance, technology, and safety. The electric SUV further promises supreme ride comfort on both the tarmac and off the road.

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will likely get a dual motor setup and a battery pack with 60-80kWh capacity. Moreover, this electric powertrain is expected to produce between 335bhp and 389bhp.