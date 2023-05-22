New Tata Altroz CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.55 lakh

- Altroz iCNG available in six variants

- First CNG car to get a sunroof

Tata Altroz i-CNG launch prices and bookings

Tata Motors has officially launched the Altroz i-CNG, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the new version, which is available in six variants, commenced last month for Rs. 21,000.

Altroz CNG colours and variants

The new Altroz i-CNG is offered in six variants, namely XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S). Customers can choose from four mono tone colours such as Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, and Opera Blue, while the dual-tone options will include Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof.

Tata Altroz i-CNG engine, transmission, and specifications

Powering the Tata Altroz CNG version will be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a CNG mode, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol mode gets a power output of 87bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the CNG mode has an output of 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz CNG features

The Altroz iCNG will come equipped with features like cruise control, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, six airbags, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is also the first CNG car to feature a sunroof.

Features exclusive to the Altroz CNG include a single advanced ECU, auto-switch between fuels, twin-cylinder technology, direct start in CNG, and a micro switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling.

Altroz i-CNG prices

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Altroz CNG in India (all prices, ex-showroom):