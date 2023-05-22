CarWale
    AD

    New Tata Altroz CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.55 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    10,039 Views
    New Tata Altroz CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.55 lakh

    - Altroz iCNG available in six variants

    - First CNG car to get a sunroof

    Tata Altroz i-CNG launch prices and bookings

    Tata Motors has officially launched the Altroz i-CNG, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the new version, which is available in six variants, commenced last month for Rs. 21,000.

    Altroz CNG colours and variants

    Tata Altroz Bootspace

    The new Altroz i-CNG is offered in six variants, namely XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S). Customers can choose from four mono tone colours such as Avenue White, Arcade Grey, Downtown Red, and Opera Blue, while the dual-tone options will include Avenue White with a black roof, Downtown Red with a black roof, and Opera Blue with a black roof.

    Tata Altroz i-CNG engine, transmission, and specifications

    Tata Altroz Sunroof/Moonroof

    Powering the Tata Altroz CNG version will be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a CNG mode, paired only with a five-speed manual transmission. The petrol mode gets a power output of 87bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the CNG mode has an output of 72bhp and 103Nm of torque.

    Tata Altroz CNG features

    Tata Altroz Infotainment System

    The Altroz iCNG will come equipped with features like cruise control, iRA connected car technology, cruise control, six airbags, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is also the first CNG car to feature a sunroof.

    Tata Altroz USB Port/AUX/Power Socket/Wireless Charging

    Features exclusive to the Altroz CNG include a single advanced ECU, auto-switch between fuels, twin-cylinder technology, direct start in CNG, and a micro switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling.

    Altroz i-CNG prices

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Altroz CNG in India (all prices, ex-showroom):

    Tata Altroz CNG XERs. 7.55 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNG XM+Rs. 8.40 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNG XM+(S)Rs. 8.85 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNG XZRs. 9.53 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNG XZ+(S)Rs. 10.03 lakh
    Tata Altroz CNG XZ+O(S)Rs. 10.55 lakh

    Tata Altroz Image
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Comet EV deliveries begin in India
     Next 
    Tata Safari facelift spied testing in South Korea

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Altroz Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32908 Views
    147 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
    Rs. 5.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11th MAY
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    6th Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Engage
    Maruti Suzuki Engage

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Altroz Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 7.80 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.16 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 7.55 Lakh
    PuneRs. 7.82 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 7.89 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.50 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 7.68 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 7.71 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon
    By CarWale Team02 Aug 2017
    33475 Views
    16 Likes
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    youtube-icon
    Tata Nexon AMT Review CarWale
    By CarWale Team19 Apr 2018
    32908 Views
    147 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Tata Altroz CNG launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.55 lakh