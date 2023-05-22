CarWale
    MG Comet EV deliveries begin in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV deliveries begin in India

    - Comet small EV is available in three variants

    - Offered in 250+ customisation options

    MG Motor India has officially commenced deliveries of the Comet small EV in the country. Earlier this month, the second electric offering from the brand was launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor, which generates an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which can be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours via the 3.3kW charger, is claimed to return a range of 230km on a single full charge. We have driven the Comet EV and our review is now live on the website.

    The Comet electric vehicle is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush. Customers can choose from five colours, namely Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Candy White with a Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with a Starry Black roof. Also up for offer are more than 250 customisation options.

    In terms of features, the new MG Comet EV comes equipped with LED headlamps and tail lights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, OTA updates, intelligent key, smart start system, i-Smart connected car technology, a Space Grey interior theme, TPMS, 50:50 split rear seats, an illuminated MG logo, and 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

