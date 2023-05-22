CarWale
    Maruti Jimny gathers over 30,000 bookings

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    494 Views
    - Prices to be announced in June 2023

    - Prices to be announced in June 2023

    - Powered by 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine

    It has been over four months since the five-door Jimny debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. The bookings for the off-road-focused SUV commenced in January and now the carmaker has announced that it has amassed over 30,000 bookings. 

    Maruti Jimny engine 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Wheel

    The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It produces 103bhp and 134Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. 

    Maruti Jimny colours 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Left Rear Three Quarter

    Maruti is offering the Jimny in five monotone and two dual-tone colours. The Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red can be paired with a bluish-black roof whereas the Granite Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, and Bluish Black colour options are offered with a body-coloured roof.

    Maruti Jimny prices in India and launch date

    The prices of this Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha rival will be announced in the first week of June. We expect it to have a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6622 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17251 Views
    60 Likes

