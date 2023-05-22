Maruti Jimny gathers over 30,000 bookings

- Prices to be announced in June 2023

- Powered by 1.5-litre BS6 Phase 2-compliant petrol engine

It has been over four months since the five-door Jimny debuted at the Auto Expo 2023. The bookings for the off-road-focused SUV commenced in January and now the carmaker has announced that it has amassed over 30,000 bookings.

Maruti Jimny engine

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. It produces 103bhp and 134Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The SUV comes equipped with an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard.

Maruti Jimny colours

Maruti is offering the Jimny in five monotone and two dual-tone colours. The Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red can be paired with a bluish-black roof whereas the Granite Grey, Arctic White, Nexa Blue, and Bluish Black colour options are offered with a body-coloured roof.

Maruti Jimny prices in India and launch date

The prices of this Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha rival will be announced in the first week of June. We expect it to have a starting price of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).