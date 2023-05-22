Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster to be launched in India on June 22

-Seventh-generation of the roadster globally launched in 2021

-4.0-litre twin-turbo V8

The SL returns

The SL nameplate will make a comeback in India after quite a while in the form of the seventh generation of the roadster and in the 55 AMG guise. The car will be launched here on June 22 and is expected to arrive via the CBU route.

Putting the 55 in SL55 AMG

The Mercedes-AMG SL55 AMG will be offered a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that produces 476bhp/700Nm. The engine is mated to a nine-speed AMG speedshift transmission and Mercedes’ 4MATIC AWD system. The all-important 0-100kmph time is a blistering 3.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph.

Cabin and features of the SL55 AMG

Standard features on the SL55 AMG include a full-digital instrument cluster and AMG spec carbon-fibre interiors with badging and embossing. The party piece is the 11.9-inch MBUX vertical screen with AMG-specific functions as well as HUD with an augmented reality display.

A four-seat convertible

The speciality of the SL range is its four-seat layout and drop-top nature. Until the sixth generation, its speciality was a convertible hardtop which has been replaced in this generation for a convertible soft top saving around 21kgs. Roof operations take 15 seconds and can be done at speeds of up to 37kmph. The car has grown by 100mm over its predecessor allowing for more room in the cabin.

Pricing and competition

The Mercedes-AMG SL 55 is expected to be priced around Rs 80 lakh and while in terms of pure body style, there is no rival, it is expected to compete with cars like the Audi S5 Sportback and the BMW M340i.