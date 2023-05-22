Maruti Jimny to be launched in India in the first week of June

- Jimny bookings open for Rs. 25,000

- To be available in seven colours across two variants

Maruti Suzuki showcased the five-door Jimny for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023, and now, it has officially confirmed the launch timeline of the upcoming SUV. Bookings of the model began in January for Rs. 25,000.

Maruti will launch the new Jimny in India in the first week of June. The SUV will be available in two variants: Zeta and Alpha. The colour options on the model include Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof.

At the heart of the 2023 Maruti Jimny will be a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, K15B petrol motor generating an output of 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This engine will send power to the wheels via a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The carmaker recently revealed the mileage of the SUV. We have driven the new Jimny and our review will be live at 11am on 26 May.