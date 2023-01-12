CarWale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny – All you need to know

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny – All you need to know

    Market introduction:

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the Jimny five-door in India on 12 January 2023 at the Auto Expo. The brand has not revealed the prices for the same, but bookings have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can book the five-door SUV from the NEXA showroom or directly from the NEXA website. 

    Variants:

    Jimny five-door is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

    Performance:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Engine Shot

    Built on the ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter sending power to all wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low range gearbox. 

    Dimensions:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Rear Three Quarter

    The boxy SUV measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height, with the wheelbase standing at 2,590mm. It has a ground clearance of 210mm and a boot space of 208litre, extending to 332 litres with the rear seats folded.

    Exterior:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Headlight

    On the outside, the Jimny five-door unmistakably gets an extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. 

    Interior:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

    As for the interior, the Jimny gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rectangular black dashboard, circular AC vents, steering-mounted controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, near flat reclinable front seats, and luggage hook screw holes.

    Colour:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Front Three Quarter

    Interested buyers can opt the Jimny five-door in Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the Kinetic Yellow with Black roof. 

    Safety and features:

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Front View

    On the safety front, the Jimny gets six airbags as standard across all variants, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, side-impact door beams, and a reverse camera. 

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
