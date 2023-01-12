Maruti Suzuki Jimny – All you need to know

Market introduction:

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Jimny five-door in India on 12 January 2023 at the Auto Expo. The brand has not revealed the prices for the same, but bookings have commenced against a token amount of Rs 11,000. Interested buyers can book the five-door SUV from the NEXA showroom or directly from the NEXA website.

Variants:

Jimny five-door is offered in two variants – Zeta and Alpha.

Performance:

Built on the ladder frame chassis, the Jimny gets a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that belts out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter sending power to all wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low range gearbox.

Dimensions:

The boxy SUV measures 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width, and 1,720mm in height, with the wheelbase standing at 2,590mm. It has a ground clearance of 210mm and a boot space of 208litre, extending to 332 litres with the rear seats folded.

Exterior:

On the outside, the Jimny five-door unmistakably gets an extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, honeycomb mesh five-slot grille, circular LED headlamps with washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, five twin-spoke alloy wheel design, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Interior:

As for the interior, the Jimny gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rectangular black dashboard, circular AC vents, steering-mounted controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, near flat reclinable front seats, and luggage hook screw holes.

Colour:

Interested buyers can opt the Jimny five-door in Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, Pearl Arctic White, and the Kinetic Yellow with Black roof.

Safety and features:

On the safety front, the Jimny gets six airbags as standard across all variants, hill descent control, hill hold assist, limited slip brake differential, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX, side-impact door beams, and a reverse camera.