Auto Expo 2023: MG Astor showcased in a new colour

- Showcased in Aurora Silver colour option

- No mechanical or cosmetic upgrades

MG Motor India showcased a wide range of electric and plug-in hybrid options at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Amid a series of upcoming new models, the company also showcased the Astor in a new Aurora Silver colour option. Apart from this, the vehicle is also available in other colour options such as Spiced Orange, Glaze Red, Candy White, and Starry Black.

Mechanically, the MG Astor is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.3-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 138bhp at 5,600rpm and 220Nm of torque at 3,600rpm. This engine gets a standard six-speed automatic torque converter unit. Alternatively, the vehicle can also be had with a 1.5-litre VTi tech engine that produces 108bhp at 6,000rpm and 144Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had either with a manual transmission or an eight-speed CVT.

Visually, the showcased vehicle retained styling elements from the current model. Recently, the Astor Sharp variant received Sangria Red interior theme, which was earlier limited to the top-spec Savvy variant.