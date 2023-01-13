Tata Motors reveals two new petrol engines at the Auto Expo 2023

- Brand displayed 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engines

- Both are fully compliant with BS6 emissions and E20 fuel

Tata Motors had a great run at the Auto Expo held in Delhi on 11-12 January, 2023. The Indian brand has showcased its ICE, CNG-powered, and concept cars, EVs, and even special editions of its existing vehicles like Altroz and the SUV siblings, Harrier and Safari. A breakthrough here was the petrol engines the carmaker had put on display at the event.

Tata revealed two new engines at the expo, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine. These engines are compliant with the forthcoming stringent BS6 emissions norms as well as E20-compliant. That is, they can run on a flex-fuel combination of 20 per cent ethanol with gasoline.

In numbers, the 1.2-litre three-cylinder T-GDi engine is capable of producing around 122bhp and 225Nm of peak torque. Whereas, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder T-GDi engine will likely produce 165bhp and 280Nm of torque.

Another thing to note is both engines have a lightweight aluminium built, thus the engines can offer more refinement and be fuel efficient while keeping emissions in check. Tata claims that components like the timing chain and valvetrain have been designed to lower the maintenance cost of the vehicle in the long run.

Tata Motors will introduce these engines in its upcoming cars. The 1.2-litre petrol engine is expected to power the Curvv ICE, which was showcased in Blazing Red colour in its near-production phase at the Auto Expo 2023.