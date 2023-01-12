Maruti Suzuki Fronx bookings open – All you need to know

- Offered in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its SUV portfolio in the country with the newly unveiled, Fronx compact SUV. The Indian automaker has showcased the new model at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, and it will be sold via the premium Nexa outlets. Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the Fronx and it is likely to be launched in the coming months.

Exterior

At the time of launch, the vehicle will be offered in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. The monotone colour options include Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver. The dual-tone colour options include Earthen Brown with Bluish Black, Opulent Red with Bluish Black, and Splendid Silver with Bluish Black. In terms of dimensions, the Fronx has a length of 3,995mm, a length of 1,765mm, and a height of 1,550mm. The wheelbase stands at 2,520mm.

The upright fascia is highlighted by the familiar NEXWave grille with chrome finish, NEXTre’ LED DRLs, and multi-reflector headlights. As for the sides, the vehicle gets silver-coloured roof rails, body-coloured ORVMs (black in dual-colour options), and geometric precision-cut alloy wheels.

Interior

As for the interior, the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a dual-tone theme. The dashboard gets a special forged metal-like matte finish and silver inserts to highlight the rugged character. The feature list includes a floating nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, rectangular air vents, a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel with controls, and a heads-up display. Additionally, the vehicle also gets a 360-degree camera and Suzuki Connect with over 40 intelligent connected car features.

Engine

Post-launch, the Fronx compact SUV will be available in two petrol-engine options. The 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine generates 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre K-Series turbo petrol engine produces 99bhp at 5,500rpm and 147.6Nm of torque between 2,000 – 4,500rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is equipped with upto six airbags (Zeta and Alpha variants only), ESP with hill hold assist and rollover mitigation, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist (BA), and ISOFIX.