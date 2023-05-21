CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny ARAI-certified mileage revealed; launch soon

    Haji Chakralwale

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny ARAI-certified mileage revealed; launch soon

    - It is available with a sole petrol engine

    - Manual variant is more fuel efficient

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, back in January. The carmaker soon opened the order books and at present the off-roader has received well over 30,000 bookings. It is expected to go on sale soon and prior to that, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figures have been revealed.

    Engine specifications of the Maruti Jimny

    Under the hood, the Maruti Jimny is offered with a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine with an option of a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic gearbox. The brand’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system comes as standard.

    ARAI-certified mileage of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    As for the mileage, with the manual transmission, the Jimny is certified by ARAI to return a mileage of 16.94kmpl. On the other hand, the AT version returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.39kmpl. Notably, the fuel tank capacity is of 40 litres, and as per the fuel efficiency figures, the Jimny in manual and automatic versions with a full tank, can cover 678km and 656km, respectively.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Right Side View

    Expected price range of the Jimny

    As for its pricing, the Jimny is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 9 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Upon arrival, it will compete against the Mahindra Thar in the segment. We are driving the Jimny and our first-drive review will be up on our website soon.

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
