MG Comet EV mid-spec Play variant arrives at dealership

MG Motor India launched the Comet EV in the country earlier this month at a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The small EV is offered in three variants – Pace, Play, and Plush. Now, deliveries of the Comet EV have commenced, and the mid-spec Play variant was spotted at a dealership.

The Play variant of the Comet EV is priced at Rs. 9.28 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. And, in terms of features, this mid-variant that sits above the entry-level Pace variant offers features like LED headlamps and tail lights, front and rear LED light bars, Space Grey interior theme, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, i-Smart connected car tech, voice commands, OTA updates, fast charging USB ports, and two foldable keys with keyless entry function.

In terms of colour options, it is offered with five primary colours, including Candy White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White with a Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with a Starry Black roof. Moreover, customers also get an option of 250+ customisation packs.

The Comet EV is propelled by a single motor which sources its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor generates a power output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. With this setup, the EV gets a claimed range of 230km with a 100 per cent charge. The battery pack can be fully charged by a sole 3.3kW charger in seven hours.

