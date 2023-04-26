Sixth-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class breaks cover; India launch in 2024

- The new-gen E-Class has a 22mm longer wheelbase

- The MBUX Superscreen is borrowed from the S-Class

The German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off its luxury sedan, the E-Class, and it will go on sale in the international market in the coming months. With the latest sixth-generation, the E-Class is bigger in size and packs more tech and features.

The new E-Class borrows its design cues from the elder sibling, the S-Class. It gets a smooth silhouette with a 22mm longer wheelbase. Up front, the sedan gets a larger grille with revised LED headlamps. On the sides, the design of the alloys is new and it also features flush-door handles, just like on the S-Class.

At the rear, the E-Class has new wraparound LED tail lights with Mercedes’ star-shaped design. Then, there is a chrome strip above the tail lamps running across the width of the rear.

The cabin of the E-Class, too, is heavily inspired by the new-gen S-Class. On the inside, the main highlight is the MBUX Superscreen behind the single-piece glass panel on the dashboard. Apart from the standard 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, the sedan also gets an option of a second screen for the front passenger. Other features include a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a Burmester-sourced sound system, Level 4 ADAS, four-zone climate control, and active ambient lighting. Moreover, there’s a camera mounted on top of the dashboard for various other functions, including video conference calls.

The E-Class is based on the brand’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform. In the international market, the E-Class will be made available to customers with six different powertrain options. The mild-hybrid variant in the 2.0-litre petrol guise produces 201bhp whereas the 2.0-litre diesel mill is tuned to deliver 194bhp. Notably, the all-wheel-drive system is offered only with diesel-powered variants.

The E-Class can also be had with the PHEV drivetrains equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. This engine is aided by a 95kW electric motor sourcing power from a 25.4kWh battery pack. The power output is said to range between 308bhp and 375bhp. Moreover, the PHEV variants of the E-Class are capable of running in all-electric mode for over 100km.

The carmaker has stated that the E-Class will make its way to the Indian shores sometime next year. However, it will only be offered in the LWB variants. Upon arrival, the E-Class will continue competing in the luxury sedan space alongside the BMW 5 series and Audi A6.