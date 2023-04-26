Renault announces summer camp for its cars

- Will be held from 24 April - 30 April 2023

- Valid across all Renault service facilities in India

Renault India has announced a nationwide summer camp for its cars. The ‘Renault Summer Camp’ will be held from 24 April to 30 April 2023, across all Renault service facilities in India. Under the initiative, the company will offer a thorough check-up for the car including a free car top wash to Renault owners.

Apart from this, the customers can also avail of up to 25 per cent discount on engine oil replacement, 10 per cent discount on select parts and accessories, and 15 per cent relief on labour charges. Moreover, the manufacturer is also offering a 10 per cent discount on the extended warranty and roadside assistance program.

Currently, Renault India retails three models in the country, namely the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber. The Renault-Nissan alliance has also announced the debut of six new models for India including two A-segment electric vehicles.