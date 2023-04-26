Kia India achieves 2 lakh units export milestone

- Kia Seltos remains the top contributor

Kia India has achieved a milestone of exporting over two lakh units to 95 countries in less than four years of its operation in the country. In the Q1 of 2023, the carmaker recorded 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter export growth compared to the same period last year. With this, Kia continues to be the top SUV and MPV exporter for three consecutive years.

Adding to the overall international dispatch tally, Kia shipped 54,406 units and 8,230 units of Sonet and Carens, respectively. Meanwhile, Seltos became the top contributor with 1,35,885 units dispatched to date. Notably, Seltos also emerged as the most exported SUV in India with a share of 28 per cent or 10,295 units in Q1 2023.

Commenting on the achievement, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer, Kia India, said, “We are proud to showcase the manufacturing process of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to the government’s vision. This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally. Kia Seltos has always been a best-selling product innovation and continues to maintain its winning reputation even in its fourth year. We are thankful to all the customers who have loved our products in Indian and global markets. This milestone will further inspire us to innovate and lead the trends in the automotive industry while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do.”