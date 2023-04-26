CarWale
    New McLaren 750S revealed; launch in India soon

    Abhishek Nigam

    New McLaren 750S revealed; launch in India soon

    - Successor to the 720S

    - Makes 740 bhp which is more than the McLaren P1

    McLaren has finally unveiled the successor to the popular and successful 720S. It’s called the 750S and aims to move the benchmark even further by being the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren yet.

    In a bid to extract maximum performance, around 30 per cent of the 750S' components are either new or have been changed. Both the coupe and the Spider variants get a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing an insane 740bhp and 800Nm of torque. This gives the 750S a 0-100kmph time of just 2.8 seconds and 0-200kmph in 7.2 seconds. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed transmission with revised ratios which optimises acceleration.

    The 750S also gets the McLaren Control Launcher system which allows the driver to personalise their McLaren driving experience by storing a bespoke dynamic preference, their favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain, and transmission settings, that can instantly be recalled with the push of a MCL button.

    The 750S has also upped the luxury quotient with a full nappa leather-trimmed interior and a combination of alcantara and nappa leather also being available. The car also gets a new audio system from Bowers & Wilkins. Apart from this, the cabin gets Apple CarPlay and the new Central Information Screen, which features richer, even more detailed graphics to further enhance the driver experience. The rear view and surround-view camera system are also upgraded, for higher definition and clarity and a new vehicle-lift system raises the front of the 750S in only four seconds compared to the 10 seconds it takes in a 720S.

    With McLaren already in India with their full range, expect the 750S to make it to Indian shores soon with prices starting upwards of Rs. 4 crore.

    McLaren 720S
    Rs. 4.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
