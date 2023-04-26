CarWale
    MG Comet EV launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Comet EV launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

    - The Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery pack

    - The model will be available in three variants

    The MG Comet small EV has been launched in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The small EV, which is positioned below the ZS EV in the company’s electric range, was unveiled for the Indian market last week. Test drives of the model are scheduled to begin on 27 April, while bookings will begin on 15 May. 

    Exterior highlights of the new Comet EV include an illuminated MG logo that doubles up as a charging flap, LED headlamps, LED light bars at the front and rear, LED tail lights, chrome door handles, and 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

    The interiors of MG’s small electric vehicle will receive features like a space grey interior theme, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt adjustable steering, power windows, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, keyless entry, and 50:50 split rear seats. It is equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, a reverse parking camera, an impact-sensing auto door-unlock function, and a speed-sensing door lock function.

    Propelling the MG Comet EV is a 17.3kWh battery pack which propels the motor to produce an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model has a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge. Further, charging it via the 3.3kW unit takes seven hours for 0-100 per cent, while 10-80 per cent takes five hours. We have driven the MG Comet EV and our review will be live on 27 April at 12pm.

    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
