Mercedes-Benz E-Class long wheelbase version spied

- It has a 133mm longer wheelbase than the standard E-Class

- Expected to launch in India in the second half of 2024

The new generation of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is due to arrive in India next year. Ahead of its official reveal, the LWB version of the E-Class was spied on foreign lands. The sixth-gen E-Class is expected to go on sale in India in the second half of 2024.

The model that was spotted undisguised is a left-hand-drive version specifically made for the Chinese market. In terms of dimensions, the sixth-gen E-Class LWB measures 5,092mm in length, 1,493mm in height, and 1,880mm in width. Moreover, with a wheelbase of 3,094mm, it is 133mm longer than the standard E-Class model.

As for its styling, the LWB version will carry similar characteristics as seen with the recently unveiled E-Class with a large grille and revised LED headlamps. On the sides, the design of the alloys is new and it also features flush-door handles, and new wraparound LED tail lights with Mercedes’ star-shaped design.

The LWB iteration will retain most of the interior elements from the standard E-Class including an MBUX Superscreen behind the single-piece glass panel, a Burmester-sourced sound system, Level 4 ADAS, four-zone climate control, active ambient lighting, and more.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will likely be priced north of Rs. 1 crore. And upon arrival, it will compete against the BMW 5 series, Audi A6, and Volvo S90 in India.

