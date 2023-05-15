Maruti Swift attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 in May 2023

- VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ variants attract a maximum discount

- Offers valid till 31 May, 2023

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, is offering discounts on select models in the month of May 2023. One of them is its hot-selling hatchback, the Swift. The hatchback attracts discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 this month. This includes cash discounts and exchange bonuses.

The VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+ petrol MT variants attract a maximum discount of up to Rs. 50,000. This includes a consumer offer worth Rs. 30,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000. The AMT variants have a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. The CNG variants, on the other hand, only have a cash discount worth Rs. 10,000.

The offers are valid till 31 May, 2023 and may vary depending on the dealership, variants, colour, region, and other factors. Interested buyers may contact their nearest authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership to know more about this.