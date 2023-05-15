CarWale
    Here are detailed images of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Lava Blue

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    531 Views
    Here are detailed images of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Lava Blue

    Skoda cars have always looked elegant in their signature Lava Blue shade. And for 2023, Skoda India has introduced this hue for Kushaq and Slavia siblings. Let’s take a closer look at it. 

    Left Side View

    The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia are painted in the Lava Blue exterior colour that is available across all variants. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Along with the new colour, the Kushaq also gets a new edition that will accompany the Onyx and Monte Carlo editions. The Lava Blue Edition gets an ‘Edition’ badge on the B-pillar, puddle lamps, chrome garnish on the grille and front bumper, and cushions with ‘Edition’ embossing. 

    Left Front Three Quarter

    In a similar fashion, the exterior of the Slavia’s Anniversary Edition is accentuated with chrome embellishments on the grille and doors. Furthermore, Skoda has added ‘Edition’ badges on the steering wheel, C-pillar, and scuff plates. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, the Slavia and Kushaq continue to be offered with LED projector headlamps, 16/17-inch alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    In terms of safety, both these models have undergone the stringent Global NCAP crash test. They have scored a full five-star rating and are the safest cars in their respective segment. 

    Engine Shot

    Both the cars are powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol engines. While the former produces 114bhp, the latter features Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) with an output of 148bhp. The transmission options include a six-speed manual as standard and a six-speed speed torque converter gearbox for the 1.0-litre variants. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre TSI variants are mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

    Front View

    The Skoda Slavia prices start from Rs. 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and go all the way up to Rs. 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kushaq carries a starting price of Rs. 11.59 lakh wherein the top-spec variant has a price tag of Rs. 19.69 lakh. 

    Photos by Kaustubh Gandhi

