MG Comet EV bookings open; prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

- MG Comet EV was launched in India last month

- Available in three variants across five colours

MG Motor India has commenced bookings of the Comet EV in the country today for Rs. 11,000. The Halol-based carmaker announced the prices of the small EV last month, which start at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the Comet electric vehicle will begin in a phased manner later this month.

The new MG Comet EV is available in three variants: Pace, Play, and Plush. The model is available across five colours, namely Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Candy White with a Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with a Starry Black roof. Also up for offer are 250+ customisation options.

Powering the Comet electric vehicle is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that generates an output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The model, which has a claimed range of 230km on a single full charge, can be charged from 0-100 per cent in seven hours via the 3.3kW charger. We have driven the Comet EV and our review is now live on the website.

In terms of features, MG’s second EV, which is positioned below the ZS EV in the brand’s range, comes equipped with LED headlamps and tail lights, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, an illuminated MG logo, a seven-inch fully digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, i-Smart connected car technology, OTA updates, TPMS, and a reverse parking camera.