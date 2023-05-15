Tata Punch prices in top 10 cities across India

- It is offered in four variants

- Expected to get the CNG option soon

Tata Punch was launched in India back in October 2021, and since then, the micro-SUV has brought good revenue to the Indian carmaker. Recently, the Punch achieved the two lakh units production milestone, further vouching for its success in the country. Currently, it is offered in four variants at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, the Punch SUV is powered by a BS6 Phase 2-updated 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. This engine is tuned to produce 82bhp and 112Nm of torque.Moreover, the carmaker showcased a CNG-powered Punch in January at the Auto Expo, which is expected to arrive in the coming months.

As for the features, the micro-SUV comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a reverse parking camera. The exterior equipment includes LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, electrically adjustable ORVMs, projector headlamps, and puddle lamps.

Listed below are the on-road prices of the Tata Punch in the top 10 cities across India (as of 15 May, 2023):

Cities Pure MT (base variant) Creative IRA AMT Dual tone (top variant) Delhi Rs. 6.71 lakh Rs. 10.82 lakh Mumbai Rs. 7.12 lakh Rs. 11.17 lakh Kolkata Rs. 7.03 lakh Rs. 11.04 lakh Chennai Rs. 7 lakh Rs. 10.98 lakh Bangalore Rs. 7.28 lakh Rs. 11.45 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 7.22 lakh Rs. 11.35 lakh Pune Rs. 7.14 lakh Rs. 11.19 lakh Thiruvananthapuram Rs. 7.11 lakh Rs. 11.14 lakh Lucknow Rs. 6.86 lakh Rs. 10.78 lakh Chandigarh Rs. 6.70 lakh Rs. 10.54 lakh

Notably, the lowest on-road price of the Tata Punch is in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, the micro-SUV is the most expensive in Bangalore.