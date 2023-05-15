Mahindra produces 33,199 units of passenger vehicles in April 2023

- Production grew by 36.8 per cent Y-o-Y

- Scorpio tops the production list

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV car manufacturers, produced 33,199 units of passenger cars in April 2023. This marks a Y-o-Y growth of 36.8 per cent when compared to the 24,265 units manufactured in the corresponding month last year.

The Mahindra Scorpio diesel dominates the list with 9,000 units produced last month. The second and the third places were taken by the Bolero and Thar diesel with 8,387 and 3,302 units manufactured, respectively. The Thar petrol, on the other hand, stood at 946 units for the previous month.

A total of 4,925 units of XUV300 were manufactured while the count of its elder sibling, the XUV700, stood at 4,701 units for the month of April 2023. Only 480 units of the Scorpio petrol were manufactured the previous month.

The KUV100 diesel was the junior ranker amongst all the SUVs in the Mahindra family with 11 units produced. Zero units of the Marazzo, XUV500, and Alturas G4 were produced since the manufacturer delisted these models from its official website.