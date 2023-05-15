Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled in India on 6 June

Honda has confirmed the unveiling date of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Elevate, in India, which is 6 June, 2023. It will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and others in the SUV segment.

Earlier this month, the Japanese carmaker revealed the name of the SUV and around the same time, the test mule of the Elevate SUV was spotted doing rounds on the Indian roads. The Honda’s Creta rival is expected to get features like a 360-degree camera, a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a sunroof.

On the outside, the Elevate SUV is expected to get LED headlamps and tail lights, LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper with a washer, and roof rails.

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to borrow the petrol engine from its sedan sibling, the Honda City. What we also expect is the hybrid powertrain option and the ADAS suite to be carried over from the City.

The carmaker will reveal more details on the debut date of the Elevate SUV next month.