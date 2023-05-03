CarWale
    AD

    Honda mid-size SUV interiors spied; to get a 360-degree camera

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    17,514 Views
    Honda mid-size SUV interiors spied; to get a 360-degree camera

    - Honda’s Creta rival could be called Elevate

    - Likely to debut in India in June 2023

    Honda continues testing its mid-size SUV in India ahead of its official debut which will reportedly take place in June 2023. New spy shots give us a look at the interiors of the model, leaking a few key details and features.

    Honda HR-V Dashboard

    As seen in the images here, the Honda mid-size SUV features a dual-tone interior theme of beige and black, a large touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the centre console, a multi-function steering wheel, and adjustable headrests for the front row occupants.

    Honda HR-V Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the test mule of Honda’s Grand Vitara rival reveals tall roof rails, a quarter panel for the rear windows, inverted L-shaped two-piece LED tail lights, a rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler. An interesting fact is that the ORVMs have a bulge underneath, hinting that the model will get a 360-degree camera at launch.

    Honda HR-V ORVM Blinker

    Although unconfirmed, Honda’s mid-size SUV, which could be called Elevate, is expected to receive powertrain options in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. Once launched, the model will take on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq

    Image Source

    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Citroen announces summer service camp in May 2023
     Next 
    Honda showcases three electric SUV concepts at Shanghai Motor Show

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Elevate Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4798 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4263 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.01 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 10.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.05 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 32.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 6.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda New City
    Honda New City
    Rs. 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV
    Rs. 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4798 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4263 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda mid-size SUV interiors spied; to get a 360-degree camera