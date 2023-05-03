Honda mid-size SUV interiors spied; to get a 360-degree camera

- Honda’s Creta rival could be called Elevate

- Likely to debut in India in June 2023

Honda continues testing its mid-size SUV in India ahead of its official debut which will reportedly take place in June 2023. New spy shots give us a look at the interiors of the model, leaking a few key details and features.

As seen in the images here, the Honda mid-size SUV features a dual-tone interior theme of beige and black, a large touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the centre console, a multi-function steering wheel, and adjustable headrests for the front row occupants.

On the outside, the test mule of Honda’s Grand Vitara rival reveals tall roof rails, a quarter panel for the rear windows, inverted L-shaped two-piece LED tail lights, a rear wiper and washer, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler. An interesting fact is that the ORVMs have a bulge underneath, hinting that the model will get a 360-degree camera at launch.

Although unconfirmed, Honda’s mid-size SUV, which could be called Elevate, is expected to receive powertrain options in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. Once launched, the model will take on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Image Source