Citroen announces summer service camp in May 2023

- Month-long summer camp will run between 2 to 31 May 2023

- Special Offers will be offered across all its service touchpoints in the country

Since the holiday season is almost here, Citroen has announced a service summer camp across all its touchpoints so that customers can get their cars checked before they embark on their journeys. The camp will run from 2 May to 31 May and during this time, special offers will be given to customers across all its service touchpoints in the country.

Through the summer camp initiative, customers can avail of special offers like booking a service appointment and getting a complimentary 40-point vehicle health package, 15 per cent customer benefit on select accessories, 30 per cent customer benefit on AC disinfection treatment, 15 per cent customer benefit on car care treatments and 10 per cent customer benefit on labour for body and paint jobs. For further details, customers can visit the Citroen L’Atelier workshops.