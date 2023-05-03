CarWale
    AD

    Honda showcases three electric SUV concepts at Shanghai Motor Show

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    705 Views
    Honda showcases three electric SUV concepts at Shanghai Motor Show

    -         Showcased SUVs include the e:N SUV Concept, e:NP2 Prototype, and e:NS2 Prototype  

    -         Will go on sale in China next year 

    Honda has showcased three electric SUV Concepts at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. Part of the e:N series, the e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype are the two almost production-ready e-SUVs that are expected to go on sale in China in early 2024. Joining them is a new e:N SUV concept that’s more of a show car at the moment but will get a production version some years down the line.   

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda plans to launch 10 EVs in China by 2027. Further, the Japanese carmaker aims at becoming a pure EV maker in the country by 2035. It has already kick-started the electrification process with a few e:N concepts shown before.  

    Notably, the e:NP2 and e:NS2 production-ready prototypes are the second set of EVs that Honda plans on introducing next year. Meanwhile, the new e:N SUV Concept showcases the third set of EVs from Honda.  

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Both the e:NP2 and e:NS2 are said to offer a unique driving pleasure. They would receive the Honda Connect 4.0 connected car technology and an intelligent, uncluttered, and pleasantly-rounded design. However, no technical details of either of the two EVs have been provided at the moment.  

    Honda Right Front Three Quarter

    Meanwhile, the e:N SUV concept will debut a new ‘e:N Architecture W’ platform developed especially for the upcoming e:N series EV models. It will offer the latest safety and driver assistance systems as well as AI-powered, connected car technologies.  

    Honda has not given any specifications of the show cars that took the stage at the Shanghai pavilion. After the China debut, we expect these e-SUVs in their road-going form to make it to other markets as well, including India. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda mid-size SUV interiors spied; to get a 360-degree camera
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4798 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4263 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Rs. 8.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 10.55 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th APR
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    24th APR
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    Rs. 95.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th APR
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Rs. 4.18 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13th APR
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Rs. 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Jun 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Premium MPV

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4798 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4263 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda showcases three electric SUV concepts at Shanghai Motor Show