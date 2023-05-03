Honda showcases three electric SUV concepts at Shanghai Motor Show

- Showcased SUVs include the e:N SUV Concept, e:NP2 Prototype, and e:NS2 Prototype

- Will go on sale in China next year

Honda has showcased three electric SUV Concepts at the 2023 Shanghai Motor Show. Part of the e:N series, the e:NP2 Prototype and e:NS2 Prototype are the two almost production-ready e-SUVs that are expected to go on sale in China in early 2024. Joining them is a new e:N SUV concept that’s more of a show car at the moment but will get a production version some years down the line.

Honda plans to launch 10 EVs in China by 2027. Further, the Japanese carmaker aims at becoming a pure EV maker in the country by 2035. It has already kick-started the electrification process with a few e:N concepts shown before.

Notably, the e:NP2 and e:NS2 production-ready prototypes are the second set of EVs that Honda plans on introducing next year. Meanwhile, the new e:N SUV Concept showcases the third set of EVs from Honda.

Both the e:NP2 and e:NS2 are said to offer a unique driving pleasure. They would receive the Honda Connect 4.0 connected car technology and an intelligent, uncluttered, and pleasantly-rounded design. However, no technical details of either of the two EVs have been provided at the moment.

Meanwhile, the e:N SUV concept will debut a new ‘e:N Architecture W’ platform developed especially for the upcoming e:N series EV models. It will offer the latest safety and driver assistance systems as well as AI-powered, connected car technologies.

Honda has not given any specifications of the show cars that took the stage at the Shanghai pavilion. After the China debut, we expect these e-SUVs in their road-going form to make it to other markets as well, including India.