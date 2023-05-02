CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 real-world fuel efficiency figures revealed

    Maruti Suzuki has sold more than 40 lakh units of the 'Alto' brand in India. This comprises the Alto 800 and the Alto K10, both of which are known to be 'value-for-money' and frugal cars. Now, the updated Alto K10 in its current-generation avatar was launched in India in August 2022, and it carries forward this legacy as detailed in our recent road test.

    The carmaker has powered the Alto K10 with a 66bhp, 1.0-litre K10C engine available with either a five-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission option. Although there's also a CNG version available, here we are only taking a look at the real-world fuel efficiency of the manual version. Its ARAI-rated fuel economy stands at 24.39kmpl.

    City Fuel Economy

    On our designated testing route, the Alto K10 consumed 5.66 litres of petrol covering a distance of 82.1km. As a result, it managed to deliver 14.5kmpl within the city.

    Highway Fuel economy

    Meanwhile, out on the highway, the K10 managed to sip less fuel, that is, 3.87 litres over a distance of 84.4km. Thus, as expected, the car returned a better fuel economy of 21.8kmpl on the highway run.

    The Alto K10 has a fuel tank of 27 litres, and with an average of 15.43kmpl, it will provide a driving range of about 416km. While the tested figures aren't way off the claimed figures, it should be noted that our tests are performed in real-world conditions for all cars as against the claimed figures in ideal conditions. These tested figures give you a realistic figure in the ballpark of what you should expect from your car.

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    2024 Skoda Superb and Kodiaq to get hybrid and mild hybrid versions

