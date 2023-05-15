CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 — Interior dimensions revealed

    Ninad Ambre

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 — Interior dimensions revealed

    Introduction

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an entry-level hatchback that sits above the Alto 800 in the carmaker's portfolio. This current model is larger than its predecessor, and here are the actual interior dimensions of the car to give you a perspective on its space and comfort.

    Front Cabin Space

    One sits at a height of 630mm from the ground in this car, making it easy to get into the front seats without crouching much. The legroom of 750mm, maximum knee room of 870mm, and headroom of 990mm is a good enough space but the 1,200mm shoulder room makes you sit closer to the passenger. Thankfully, there's enough space in between. Also, the seats provide adequate support for a short seat base of 470mm and a backrest height of 560mm.

    Front Cabin SpaceMaruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Legroom (Max/min)870/650mm
    Ideal legroom (77 back)750mm
    Headroom(Max/min)990mm
    Shoulder room1200mm
    Seat base length470mm
    Backrest height580mm
    Ingress630mm

    Rear Cabin Space

    Sliding into the rear seat isn't difficult either with an ingress of 640mm. The shoulder room gets tighter too, making it uneasy for a third individual to sit in the centre. Yes, the space inside has increased but it still isn't generous enough with a legroom of 640mm and a maximum knee room of 880mm. The second-row seat is a flat bench but doesn't help with a short base of 440mm. And it is 370mm from the floor, which limits the under-thigh support.

    Rear Cabin SpaceMaruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Legroom (Max/min)880/650mm
    Ideal legroom (100 front)640mm
    Headroom (Max/min)920mm
    Shoulder room1180mm
    Seat base length440mm
    Backrest height65mm
    Ingress640mm

    Boot Space Capacity

    The rectangular-shaped boot space of 214-litres is way below average but can hold up to four medium-sized soft bags. The good thing though is that it isn't too high from the ground, has a wide opening, and doesn't have intrusions inside. It also houses a full-sized spare tyre underneath. Then, a parcel tray comes in handy to hold light items for second-row passengers.

    Boot SpaceMaruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Capacity214 litres
    Length/width/height57/88/54mm
    Loading lip height720mm
    Loading lid height 189mm

    Conclusion

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an affordable small car that scores high on practicality. The interior space is satisfactory to serve the needs of a small family or someone who commutes daily within the city. For details about its performance, real-world fuel efficiency, and more, you can check out our comprehensive road test.

