Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 — Interior dimensions revealed

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an entry-level hatchback that sits above the Alto 800 in the carmaker's portfolio. This current model is larger than its predecessor, and here are the actual interior dimensions of the car to give you a perspective on its space and comfort.

Front Cabin Space

One sits at a height of 630mm from the ground in this car, making it easy to get into the front seats without crouching much. The legroom of 750mm, maximum knee room of 870mm, and headroom of 990mm is a good enough space but the 1,200mm shoulder room makes you sit closer to the passenger. Thankfully, there's enough space in between. Also, the seats provide adequate support for a short seat base of 470mm and a backrest height of 560mm.

Front Cabin Space Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Legroom (Max/min) 870/650mm Ideal legroom (77 back) 750mm Headroom(Max/min) 990mm Shoulder room 1200mm Seat base length 470mm Backrest height 580mm Ingress 630mm

Rear Cabin Space

Sliding into the rear seat isn't difficult either with an ingress of 640mm. The shoulder room gets tighter too, making it uneasy for a third individual to sit in the centre. Yes, the space inside has increased but it still isn't generous enough with a legroom of 640mm and a maximum knee room of 880mm. The second-row seat is a flat bench but doesn't help with a short base of 440mm. And it is 370mm from the floor, which limits the under-thigh support.

Rear Cabin Space Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Legroom (Max/min) 880/650mm Ideal legroom (100 front) 640mm Headroom (Max/min) 920mm Shoulder room 1180mm Seat base length 440mm Backrest height 65mm Ingress 640mm

Boot Space Capacity

The rectangular-shaped boot space of 214-litres is way below average but can hold up to four medium-sized soft bags. The good thing though is that it isn't too high from the ground, has a wide opening, and doesn't have intrusions inside. It also houses a full-sized spare tyre underneath. Then, a parcel tray comes in handy to hold light items for second-row passengers.

Boot Space Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Capacity 214 litres Length/width/height 57/88/54mm Loading lip height 720mm Loading lid height 189mm

Conclusion

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is an affordable small car that scores high on practicality. The interior space is satisfactory to serve the needs of a small family or someone who commutes daily within the city. For details about its performance, real-world fuel efficiency, and more, you can check out our comprehensive road test.