Honda’s new SUV christened ‘Elevate’; India debut in June 2023

- Will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

- To be offered with a petrol engine only

Honda India has revealed the name of its upcoming SUV. Christened as ‘Elevate’, the mid-size SUV will make its India debut in June 2023 and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Honda Elevate will mark the brand’s entry into the fierce mid-size SUV segment. Spotted testing on numerous occasions, the Elevate, as seen in the previous spy pictures will have a strong and upright stance with sleek LED headlamps and a massive front grille. Adding to the brand’s muscular stance will be the generous use of plastic cladding and squared wheel arches.

The details about the interior are limited but we expect it to be offered with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and more.

Honda Elevate engine options

The Elevate will be a petrol-only SUV and will make use of Honda’s 1.5-litre petrol engine. The transmission options will include manual and CVT gearboxes. A strong-hybrid iteration of the SUV is also expected to be introduced at a future date.

Honda Elevate mid-size SUV rivals

The Elevate will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.