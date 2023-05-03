CarWale
    Hyundai Exter test mule spied – top 3 things we spotted (so far)

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Exter test mule spied – top 3 things we spotted (so far)

    The Korean carmaker, Hyundai, is gearing up to challenge the Tata Punch which is enjoying the sub-compact SUV space in the Indian market. By releasing a design teaser, the brand has confirmed the arrival of the Exter SUV in the coming months. Recently, it was spied testing in the carmaker’s home country. And here we have listed a few highlights of what we noticed in the India-bound Exter test mule.

    Dimension and design

    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

    The overall silhouette and dimensions of the Exter take inspiration from its sibling, Hyundai Venue. The design is on the lines of the brand’s new ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ identity. Although the test mule is covered under heavy camouflage, its SUV traits like the chunky wheel arches with black cladding, and roof rails are visible in the image. The vehicle also gets a high clamshell bonnet, an aggressive front design with strong creases, and a generous amount of ground clearance. Moreover, the Exter gets a large window area which will surely bring more light into the cabin.

    Hyundai Exter Left Front Three Quarter

    The front fascia is highlighted by the H-shaped LED DRLs tucked underneath the bonnet, which also houses turn indicators. The circular headlamps are located on the bumper in a squared-off housing. As for the grille, it closely resembles the one seen on the Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios with an end-to-end design on the lower bumper.

    Hyundai Exter Right Rear Three Quarter

    Some other noticeable design elements include A-pillar mounted ORVMs finished in contrasting white paint, turn indicators on the ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, swirl-designed alloy wheels, and a shark-fin antenna. At the rear, the H-shaped theme is carried over with a similar treatment on the LED tail lights.

    Interior and expected features

    Hyundai Exter Right Side View

    The interior of the SUV is partially visible in the image. However, the noticeable highlights include a dark-themed cabin, RHD steering wheel, chrome door grab handles, and manual IRVM. Moreover, the Exter will likely have a similar dashboard layout as seen with the Hyundai Venue. As for the features, it could get a large infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, keyless entry, height-adjustable driver seat, and more.

    A Sunroof?

    Hyundai Exter Front View

    On examining one of the images closely, the sunroof is visible on the model. Now, Tata Motors showcased a CNG-powered Punch at the Auto Expo 2023 and it had a sunroof. The Punch is soon expected to be launched in this guise in the Indian market and to give it a tough competition Hyundai has to offer a similar set of features, if not more. So, we can expect the upcoming Exter to feature a sunroof in its top-spec variant.

    Upon arrival, the Hyundai Exter will compete alongside its biggest and only rival as of now, the Tata Punch. The Korean carmaker will likely release more information about the Exter’s features and powertrains in the coming weeks.

    Image source

    Hyundai Exter Image
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Hyundai Exter Gallery

    • Hyundai Exter Front View

