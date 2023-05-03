CarWale
    Mahindra records overall sales of 34,694 units in April 2023

    Mahindra records overall sales of 34,694 units in April 2023

    - Reports Y-o-Y growth of 57 per cent 

    - Exported 1,813 units in the previous month 

    One of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, Mahindra and Mahindra, announced its car sales for the month of April 2023, which stood at 34,694 units. The automaker saw a growth of 57 per cent compared to 22,168 units sold in the same month the previous year. 

    In an official statement, the company stated that despite disruptions in the supply chain of the crash sensor and airbag ECUs due to the unavailability of semiconductors, it managed to gain the numbers. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “After a record-breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57% in April. Our Commercial vehicles registered growth of 16% during this month and we are optimistic about further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon.”

