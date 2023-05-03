CarWale
    Hyundai logs 49,701 unit sales in April 2023

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai logs 49,701 unit sales in April 2023

    - Domestic sales register 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y growth

    - 8,500 cars exported

    Hyundai India has listed its sales numbers for April 2023. The automaker retailed 49,701 cars in the domestic market while 8,500 cars were exported to the global markets. The reported domestic sales were 12 per cent higher as compared to the same period last year. Overall, the brand’s cumulative sales increased by over three per cent in April 2023.

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, Hyundai launched the new Verna in March 2023 at a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus rival is offered with two petrol powertrains and can be had in EX, S, SX, and SX (O) variants. We have driven the new Verna’s 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol version that is mated to a CVT unit. 

    Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter

    Besides this, Hyundai’s portfolio is now powered by BS6 Phase 2-compliant engines which can also run on the E20 fuel blend. The company has also teased its next SUV, the Exter. It will be a compact SUV and will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue and rival the likes of the Tata Punch and Maruti Ignis

    Commenting on the April 2023 sales, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “We are delighted to register a healthy double-digit growth in the domestic market in the month of April. This strong growth has been backed by an overwhelming response to the recently launched all-new Hyundai Verna that has more than doubled its volumes from its earlier version.”

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
