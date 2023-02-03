Tata Altroz and Punch CNG to be launched in India by June 2023

- The CNG versions of the Altroz and Punch were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

- Both models get twin cylinders to store CNG

Tata Motors showcased multiple products at the Auto Expo 2023, including the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Curvv ICE, Altroz Racer, and more. The company also showcased the CNG versions of the Punch and Altroz, and these models are now confirmed to be launched in India by June 2023.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch and Altroz iCNG versions will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. In CNG mode, the motor will produce 76bhp and 97Nm of torque. Courtesy of the twin-cylinder technology, the CNG capacity will stand at 60 litres (water equivalent).

Feature highlights of the new Tata Altroz CNG will include six airbags, LED DRLs, projector headlamps, an electric sunroof, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a seven-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, and leatherette seats.

The upcoming Tata Punch iCNG will come equipped with features like an electric sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, an armrest for the second row, automatic climate control, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.