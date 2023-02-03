Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions to be launched in India by March 2023

- The Red Dark Editions of the Safari and Harrier will feature ADAS

- Both models were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased numerous products at the Auto Expo 2023, and now we are getting to learn new details such as the launch timelines for most of these cars. We can now confirm that the prices of the ADAS-equipped Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions will be announced in India by March 2023.

Apart from the addition of ADAS, the Safari and Harrier Red Dark Editions will also mark the debut of the brand’s new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Tata’s product range. Also up for offer will be a new seven-inch instrument console, a six-way powered driver seat with memory function, and a 360-degree camera.

Compared to the regular versions, the new Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions will feature a red insert on the blacked-out grille and red-coloured brake calipers, while the rest of the Dark Edition theme will be carried over. Inside, the models will get a red finish for the seat upholstery, front armrest, and door grab handles. They will also feature an illuminated roof liner.

Powering the Safari and Harrier Dark Editions will be the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine developing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units.