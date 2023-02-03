Tata Sierra EV to be launched in India in 2025

- Tata Motors officially confirms Sierra EV launch for 2025

- Was showcased as a concept at the Auto Expo 2023

Among other models showcased by Tata Motors at the Auto Expo 2023 was the Sierra EV concept. We have now learned that the model will be launched in its production-ready avatar in 2025.

In terms of design, the new Tata Sierra EV features an LED light bar spanning the length of the fascia, LED DRLs, a split headlamp design, contrast-coloured skid plates, dual-tone bumpers, roof rails, an integrated spoiler, and an LED light bar with integrated tail lights. Also up for offer are blacked-out A and C-pillars as well as flush-fitting door handles.

Speaking to CarWale at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors officials confirmed that the Sierra EV would measure 4.3 metres in length, and will be offered in two seating layouts, including a bench seat setup for the second row and a twin captain seat setup. Elsewhere, it is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a panoramic sunroof.

Details regarding the battery pack of the upcoming Sierra EV remain unknown at the moment. The model is confirmed in its EV avatar in 2025, while the ICE version could follow shortly after. Stay tuned to CarWale for the latest updates.